Skip to Content
Anchors-reporters
By
New
Published 11:34 AM

Quinn Ritzdorf

KRDO

Quinn Ritzdorf is an investigative reporter for KRDO's 13 Investigates team. He returns home to Colorado after spending six years in Missouri. 

Quinn graduated from journalism school at the University of Missouri and started his first reporting job in St. Joseph (the home of the Pony Express).

While at the St. Joseph News-Press, Quinn covered local government and crime. He's excited to be back in his home state and explore the food and hiking trails in Colorado Springs.

If you have any story ideas or tips, please email Quinn at quinn.ritzdorf@krdo.com.

Article Topic Follows: Anchors-reporters

Quinn Ritzdorf

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content