Huerfano County Sheriff will stop working in Walsenburg, city creating new police department

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Huerfano County Sheriff's Office announced starting January 1, 2025, they will no longer enforce the law in Walsenburg. The City of Walsenburg is set to create its own police force and take over law enforcement responsibilities inside city limits.

The announcement on Friday says the decision was made so the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office could be more effective in patrolling the 1,593-mile county. The sheriff's office cited staffing challenges and "disproportionate needs within the city of Walsenburg."

The sheriff's office said they would help with the transition to Walsenburg's new police force taking over.

In a letter written by Huerfano County Sheriff Bruce Newman to Walsenburg's Mayor and City Council, he says, "It is not feasible to remain the sole provider of law enforcement service to the City [of Walsenburg] without compromising the safety and security of the rest of the county."

Walsenburg City Mayor Gary Vezzani told KRDO13 they had been having conversations with the Huerfano County Sheriff's Office but the announcement caught them off guard.

Mayor Vezzani added they won't be able to get a full police force together by Jan. 1, and they don't have enough money in this year's budget. Vezzani said the city will start to gradually build up its police force.

KRDO13 reached out to Sheriff Newman for comment but we have not heard back.

You can read the full press release and letter sent to the Walsenburg City Council and Mayor here.