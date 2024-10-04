Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This year's Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.

The non-profit which has organized the parade since 2000 announced on its website that the parade is canceled citing a lack of participants.

THE PARADE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A LACK OF PARTICIPANTS !!!!!!!! Quote from cosvetsparade.org

KRDO13 Investigates is looking to learn more about the parade cancelation and to hear from veterans who are upset about the parade's cancelation.

