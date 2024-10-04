Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade canceled

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - This year's Colorado Springs Veterans Day Parade has been canceled.

The non-profit which has organized the parade since 2000 announced on its website that the parade is canceled citing a lack of participants.

THE PARADE HAS BEEN CANCELLED DUE TO A LACK OF PARTICIPANTS !!!!!!!!

Quote from cosvetsparade.org

KRDO13 Investigates is looking to learn more about the parade cancelation and to hear from veterans who are upset about the parade's cancelation.

Check back later for more information on the situation.

