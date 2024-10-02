Another Colorado Springs smoke shop left to pick up the pieces after latest smash-and-grab

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Another Colorado Springs smoke shop is left to pick up the pieces after thieves rammed a car into a storefront early this morning before stealing inventory.

Police were dispatched to the Smoke and Vape on South Academy near Astrozon Boulevard just after 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2.

According to police, the suspects took an unknown amount of merchandise from the smoke shop and fled the scene before officers arrived. Burglary detectives also responded to the scene.

The crime is only the latest in a string of similar reported incidents in Colorado Springs, which has seen upwards of 30 smash-and-grabs this year alone.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.