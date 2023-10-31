Denver firefighter arrested after a domestic incident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Denver firefighter is facing criminal charges after a domestic incident in Colorado Springs, the Denver Fire Department (DFD) announced Oct 30.

According to DFD, Derek Smith was arrested on Oct 17 after a domestic incident. Smith is charged by the El Paso County District Attorney with felony first-degree criminal trespass of a dwelling and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

DFD says that Smith was hired by Denver Fire in 2020 and is assigned to Station 28. The department has stated Smith has been placed on leave without pay, pending the result of the trial.

The department also stated that once the criminal disposition is made, they will initiate an internal investigation.

This is a developing story.