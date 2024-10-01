Store employee assaulted during robbery near Citadel Mall

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Police are on the lookout for seven suspects involved in a robbery and assault of a store employee near the Citadel Mall.

Just before 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 30, police were called to a robbery in progress on the 600 block of Citadel Drive, near North Academy Boulevard and East Platte Avenue.

According to CSPD, an investigation revealed that seven individuals had entered a store, each grabbing merchandise, before assaulting a store employee who attempted to prevent them from leaving. CSPD did not provide the business's name.

The suspects were gone by the time officers arrived on scene.

This is a developing story, and may be updated as new details emerge.