Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for sexually abusing child on Fort Carson

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado (U.S. Attorney) announced that a man has been sentenced to 168 months of imprisonment and 12 years of supervised release after being found guilty by a federal jury on three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

The U.S. Attorney's office says that 32-year-old Mitchel Crow engaged in several sexual acts with a minor within a residence located on Fort Carson. Crow was a civilian living on post and was responsible for caring for the child at the time.

“There is nothing more important than protecting children in our society,” said Acting United States Attorney for the District of Colorado Matt Kirsch. “This long sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s abuse of a minor he was supposed to be protecting.”

"Child sex offenders prey on the most vulnerable victims. This sentence will not erase the harm inflicted upon the victim, but we hope it is a step towards recovery," said FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek. "The FBI and our law enforcement partners such as U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division will continue to work together to put predators who harm children in prison."

