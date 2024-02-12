Colorado voters receive primary ballots as Trump’s eligibility awaits Supreme Court decision

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Monday, counties across the state sent out ballots to Colorado voters for the Mar. 5 primary election, including the Republican ballot with Donald Trump's name. However, any votes for him might not count depending on the Supreme Court case.

The United States Supreme Court justices are currently deliberating whether former president Donald Trump is eligible to run for president. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled 4-3 to bar Trump from the state's March primary ballot because he violated the Constitution by engaging in an insurrection on Jan. 6.

Trump appealed and now the case is awaiting the justices' decision. In the meantime, Colorado sent out primary Republican ballots and it includes Trump's name.

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said if the Supreme Court disqualifies Trump from the ballot, any votes cast for him by Colorado voters won't count. This means any vote for Trump before the Supreme Court makes a decision could be a risk for voters.

During oral arguments in the Supreme Court case last week, justices were skeptical that keeping Trump off the ballot was the right decision.

The biggest concern among the justices was keeping Trump off the ballot could set a dangerous precedent. Chief Justice Roberts said it could open the door for other officials to be removed from office. This comes as a number of other states have challenged Trump’s presidential candidacy.

“I would expect that a number of states will say, ‘Whoever the Democratic candidate is, you're off the ballot’ and others for the Republican candidate, ‘You're off the ballot,’” said Chief Justice Roberts. “It will come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election. That's a pretty daunting consequence.”

Usually, it takes months for the Supreme Court to make a decision on a case. However, Colorado is asking for an expedited decision given Colorado’s primary election is Mar. 5.

Voters must mail their ballots back in by Feb. 26 to be counted in time or you can drop your ballot off at a drop-off location by 7 p.m. on Mar. 5.