Victim identified in fatal weekend shooting on Delta Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado Springs Police say 43-year-old Eduardo Maldonado died after he was shot around 11:30 p.m. on August 23, 2024.

CSPD responded to the shooting near the 2600 block of Delta Drive where they located Maldonado with at least one gunshot wound. Maldonado was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office conducted an autopsy on Maldonado the next day, August 24. The cause of death is yet to be determined.

According to CSPD, homicide numbers are up this year. Maldonado's death is the 28th homicide in Colorado Springs as of August 28, 2024, as opposed to 21 homicides at this point last year.

This remains an active investigation, and anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.