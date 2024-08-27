Former Southern Colorado Attorney sentenced to 12 years to life

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Douglas County Judge sentenced Matthew Krob to 12 years to life. Krob was previously found guilty on seven charges concerning a sexual assault at a resort in Larkspur in 2022.

Krob is the former town attorney in Florence and Palmer Lake. He was fired in Florence in March 2022 after a city hall sexual harassment scandal was uncovered by KRDO13 Investigates.

Krob's victims told the court there were "no words to describe the devastation," and "the sounds from that night will never leave [them]."

Krob's family told the court they had never seen anything close to the actions described in the previous trial and said Matthew Krob had high character.

After a five-day trial in May of 2024, the jury found Krob a verdict of guilty on charges of felony sexual contact - no consent, third-degree assault, obstructing telephone service, and felony second-degree assault was returned by a jury. Krob was acquitted on two counts of misdemeanor child abuse.

The Judge found Krob uneligible for an appeal bond but noted Krob's appeal was not frivolous.