Pueblo mother of five killed, family still searching for answers two years later

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Aug. 30, 2024, will mark two years since a Pueblo mother of five, Whitney Nicole Chavez, was shot and killed. No one has been arrested for her murder. Her father, Steven Chavez is speaking out as he searches for answers, pleading that anyone come forward with information.

Her father put up a sign on E. 7th St. to memorialize her as two years later he is still trying to figure out who took her life. The night she died, Whitney Chavez was at a girlfriend's house.

"She went outside approximately about 9:30 in the evening and, never, never came back in," her father shared.

Steve Chavez continues to search for who did this every day.

"That was my only child. I miss her. I miss her a lot. Every day I think about her every day," said Chavez.

She was Chavez’s only child, but now he’s reminded of her in the five children she leaves behind.

"Her oldest will graduate high school this year, so for him to continue with his school, with his sports, with all of those activities, even though this tragedy has happened, he just, he shines like a bright light. They all do," said Chavez, speaking about his 5 grandchildren he now takes care of. "I just wish she could be here to tell them how proud she was of all of them."

Day by day Chavez tries to bring justice for his daughter as he searches for answers.

"I want somebody to pay for what they did to her. I can't rest until, until I know how. I want to know. I have to know," pleaded Chavez.

Pueblo Police say this is still an active investigation. They ask anyone who has information to contact Detective Jose Medina (719) 553-3296 or Detective Hector Herrera (719) 553-3336.