Man charged with hammer attack appears in court, new details released

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - KRDO13 Investigates obtained an arrest affidavit detailing when Travis Crane attacked security guards and smashed windows at several businesses on West Bijou Street.

Crane, 44, is facing a litany of charges:

2nd-degree assault (F4)

Four counts of 2nd-degree burglary (F4)

Attempted 2nd-degree burglary (F5)

Two counts of criminal mischief (F4)

Giving false information to receive hospital admittance or care (petty offense)

Crane - Courtesy CSPD

According to the arrest affidavit, on the night of July 14 a security guard for 'Baker and King' called Colorado Springs Police to report a man had shattered a window and was attacking his partner 24-year-old Rene Beltran with a sledgehammer. Then the suspect fled on foot traveling westbound. An ambulance was sent to the scene.

35 minutes later the same security guard called back and said the man had returned, tried to attack his supervisor and his supervisor had shot him.

When police arrived on scene they found two broken windows at the apartment complex and saw Crane receiving medical care for his gunshot wound. The affidavit states Crane would use the alias "Thor Smith" to receive medical care at Penrose Hospital.

Maxim Corbin, the supervising security guard, told police he shot Crane because he had previously attacked his fellow security guard and he was attempting to break into an apartment.

CSPD officers found multiple broken glass windows and doors in the area.

Crane was slated to appear in court for a preliminary hearing in an El Paso County Courtroom on Friday. During the hearing, Crane's attorney told the court they were waiving their right to a preliminary hearing. At first, Crane appeared to consent but quickly changed his mind telling the court he wanted a preliminary hearing.

"Your honor, in this rare case, I may go over my client's request. So if we want to sit over, that's fine. And I'll have a discussion with him..." The Public Defender told the court.

Crane cut her off, "Well if she's going to go over mine [my request], then I'm going to fire her."

Then the Prosecutor told the court if a preliminary hearing were to take place any offers would be revoked.

The judge advised Crane to talk over this disagreement with his attorney in private and not in public court.