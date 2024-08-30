Victim identified in shooting that led to crash on Chestnut St. near Garden of the Gods Rd.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On August 26, 2024, the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) responded to a single-vehicle traffic accident in the 4200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male inside the vehicle with at least one gunshot wound. The male was deceased on the scene.

On August 27, 2024, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy of the deceased male and identified him as 24-year-old Vidal Vigil.

While the coroner’s office will determine the cause and manner of death, this is being investigated as a homicide.

This was the 30th homicide in Colorado Springs. At this time last year, there were 21 homicides.

This remains an active investigation, and CSPD continues to develop suspect information. Anyone with information or who was a witness to this incident is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-4000. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.