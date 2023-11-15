Candidate for 4th Congressional District faces felony charges involving law enforcement

LINCOLN COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Justin Schreiber, a candidate in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District, notified KRDO13 Investigates on Wednesday that he is facing multiple felony charges, including stalking, harassment, and attempting to influence a public servant.

At the beginning of November, United States Republican Congressman Ken Buck announced he would not be running for reelection. Seven candidates are vying to fill his open 4th Congressional District seat, which covers all of Colorado’s eastern plains. Schreiber is one of four Republicans looking to replace Buck.

“I didn't like his operating procedures,” Schreiber said. “He's not a representative for the people. He has his own special interests. I feel like he's bought and paid for. This is a government for the people, by the people. It needs to be run by the people, not people that sell us out to the highest bidder.”

The 35-year-old was the son of a Navy Corpsman. He was born in California, grew up in Houston, was stationed in Germany, and deployed to Afghanistan. As a disabled veteran, he settled down in Limon, Colorado, and said he struggles with PTSD.

He said his top priority is to “defund and dismantle the FBI, ATF and IRS.” According to court documents, much of his criminal history involves law enforcement, including evading arrest, resisting arrest and harassment. His two recent charges, which he notified KRDO 13 Investigates of and claims are fabricated, also involve law enforcement.

In December while on vacation, Schreiber reported a man was in his home with a gun. According to arrest records and surveillance video obtained by KRDO 13 Investigates, the Limon Police Department patrolled the neighborhood but didn’t find an intruder.

Court records said Schreiber called the dispatch center 32 times over the course of three days claiming an intruder was in his house and accusing the police department of breaking into his home and planting drugs.

Schreiber was arrested for three counts of false reporting and attempting to influence a public servant. He posted bond and within weeks was facing new charges.

According to other court documents, Schreiber was served a protection order by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for following a Elbert County Sheriff Deputy home from work multiple times. The deputy told Limon police he thought it was in retaliation for writing Schreiber’s wife a traffic citation and was worried Schreiber’s action put his family in danger.

The next day, Schreiber claims he was arrested for stalking and harassment just for going to church. The arrest documents said a Limon police officer measured the distance from the church Schreiber was seen leaving to the home of the Elbert County Sheriff Deputy. The distance was less than 300 yards, a violation of the protection order.

“I feel like it's election interference,” Schreiber said. “I went to church and I got stalking charges because a police officer lived within 300 yards of the church. The whole time police department put a protective order on me.”

Schreiber said he notified KRDO 13 Investigates about the felony charges he is facing because he wants to be transparent with voters.

“I want to be transparent with the voters,” he said. “I want them to know everything about the candidates. I feel like being honest about my charges is the right thing to do. We public servants answer to the people. That's something that this country has gotten away from.”