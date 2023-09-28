Locals call the area at the center of search for missing Colorado woman ‘The Boneyard’

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The search for Edna Quintana, a missing woman from Saguache, led to the discovery of two different bodies, including Suzanne Morphew’s. But Edna’s family is still waiting for answers.

On September 22, a body was found along the side of Highway 17, south of Moffat in Saguache County. On Wednesday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigations confirmed the body was Suzanne Morphew — a woman from Salida who has been missing for more than three years.

But the CBI told 13 Investigates it wasn’t searching for Morphew when they found her body. Instead, they were looking for 55-year-old Edna Quintana.

“Edna's very shy, very humble, very quiet, very soft-spoken,” said Augustina Edwards, Quintana’s cousin. “You probably will not find anybody in Saguache that has a bad thing to say about Edna.”

Quintana’s family, fifth-generation natives to Saguache, Colorado, said she was “not involved with a very good group” when she went missing in early May. They say for the last five months investigators have been searching Saguache County for her, but they still haven’t found her. Instead, they found two other bodies.

“I believe it's a coincidence,” Edwards said. “I'm glad that in the searches for Edna, two other families were able to get some closure. Now we would like the same closure as well.”

Suzanne Morphew was the most recent body found in Saguache County, but she isn’t the first. During another search for Quintana in July, investigators found a body in the foothills west of Saguache Peak off County Road 46AA. The body was later identified as 26-year-old James Montoya — a man missing from Lakewood since April.

“Somebody was looking for their family member and that's how our son was located,” said Corinna Montoya, James Montoya’s mother. “Our heart goes out to them. We are praying for them. I just hope that they have some closure that we found.”

Montoya’s family said he was always himself and had an infectious laugh. His family said Montoya was last seen at a bar in Lakewood before his body was found four hours away in Saguache County.

“Saguache County is getting a reputation for being called ‘The Boneyard’ just because they've found over the years so many bodies or bones,” Corinna said.

Montoya’s case is still being investigated and the family continues to wait for answers, but they said Saguache County is the place to dump bodies because it is so secluded and off the grid.

“You could spend a significant amount of time in an area and not be seen by anyone not be noticed and have time to do just that,” she said.

Barry Morphew's attorney, Iris Eytan, also pointed to the high number of bodies being found in Saguache County. She said investigators shouldn't be "pointing fingers" at Barry Morphew but investigating the number of human remains found in the area.

"Whatever happened to Krystal Reisinger, Edna Quintana, Suzanne, the man whose remains were found by Saguache County Sheriff’s office in the foothills on July 26, 2023 (James Montoya), or the remains of the person found in another area in Saguache County last weekend (more info to come from authorities tomorrow)," Eytan said. "What were the circumstances of their disappearances, what is cause and manner of death of the remains found in the area, what happened to them, are they looking for other remains in this area? The public should demand answers about these five people who suspiciously went missing or were found dead in this area."

The Colorado Bureau of Investigations declined to comment on both Quintana's and Montoya's case because it is still ongoing. 13 Investigates reached out to the Saguache County Sheriff's Office but we never heard back.

Quintana’s family told 13 Investigates they hope the discovery of two bodies will bring more exposure and answers to Quintana’s case.

“When they talk about Suzanne Morphew or James Montoya that they say these people were found in the search for Edna Quintana,” Edwards said. “I want her name and I want her picture out there. Her case is not any less deserving of attention than Suzanne Morphew’s.”