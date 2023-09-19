Court docs show former Colorado Springs pastor, music teacher wanted to have sex with ex-lover’s child

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- New details from court documents in the arrest of a former Colorado Springs pastor and music teacher show he was communicating with a former lover about having sex with her 9-year-old daughter.

On Sept. 6, the Colorado Springs Police Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) was contacted by the Colorado Springs FBI Office. The FBI provided information that 30-year-old Jonathan Shaheen was communicating with a New Mexican couple who were exploiting their own children.

According to court records obtained by 13 Investigates, the tip from the FBI came after the agency executed a search warrant for the New Mexican couple back in November 2022.

The 58-year-old male and 38-year-old female admitted to sexually abusing their 9-year-old and 5-year-old children and creating and sharing child sexual abuse material of them. During that search warrant, the FBI seized multiple devices. One of those devices showed Shaheen’s apparent involvement.

A text conversation with “Josh Loverboy” using a southern Colorado cell phone number, believed to be Shaheen, described a sexual relationship with the New Mexican mother more than 10 years ago when they both lived in Colorado.

The conversation also includes sexually explicit photos of the New Mexican mother’s children, according to arrest records. Shaheen responds that he wants to travel to New Mexico and have sex with the mother and the 9-year-old.

Colorado Springs Police were able to trace the number used by “Josh Loverboy” back to Jonathan Shaheen. On Sept. 7, the CSPD ICAC unit executed a search warrant and arrested Shaheen on the charge of Sexual Exploitation of a Child. The next day he bonded out of the El Paso County jail on a $40,000 bond.

The FBI confirmed the New Mexican couple have also been arrested.

Shaheen's LinkedIn profile indicates that he worked as a creative pastor at TimberCreek Church and as the general manager at School of Rock, a music lesson store in Colorado Springs.

13 Investigates reached out to TimberCreek Lead Pastor Patrick Tanton and TimberCreek Executive Pastor Josh Yancey. The church provided a statement, claiming Shaheen was no longer employed at the church nor was the church involved in the investigation.

“Jonathan was a former creative arts pastor at TimberCreek from 2021-2022,” Tanton said. “CSPD proactively communicated that his arrest has nothing to do with anyone at TimberCreek church.”

The School of Rock in Colorado Springs said he hasn't been employed since July.

"Mr. Shaheen has not been employed by School of Rock Colorado Springs since mid-July. Upon learning of the allegations surrounding his arrest, we proactively contacted law enforcement authorities in Colorado Springs and will provide any necessary support that they may request during their investigation. We cannot comment further at this time because the investigation is still developing."

Colorado Springs Police did say they are no longer looking for additional victims at this time, but it is still an active investigation.

Shaheen’s next court appearance is later this week.