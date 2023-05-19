Retired Pueblo Co. Sheriff Lieutenant pleads guilty to attempted sexual assault to avoid jail

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- A former Pueblo County Sheriff's Lieutenant pleaded guilty to attempting to sexually assault a female co-worker. In exchange for a guilty plea, the retired law enforcement officer will not spend a day in jail.

According to court documents, the reported assault happened in September 2022. Diego Duran, 55, was accused of trying to assault the victim in his truck while on the job.

Duran, a 30-year veteran of the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, admitted to attempted sexual assault - but he'll only have to spend multiple years on Colorado's Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program rather than jail time.

Colorado's Sex Offender Intensive Supervision Program is essentially a period of probation typically reserved for people who are considered "low risk" to re-offend. If Duran does re-offend, he could face prison time.

This plea agreement is still pending the approval of a Pueblo County judge.

