Anchors-reporters

Sean Rice is a Southern California native that is excited to be in Colorado working as KRDO's Pueblo Bureau Reporter.

He graduated in May 2021 from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.

Sean always thought his career would take him into sports journalism, but reporting the news was simply too much fun. He has interned at 12 News the NBC affiliate of Phoenix, and won a Rocky Mountain Student Production award for his story "Young at Heart on Water Ski's" while in college.

Sean is an avid Dodgers fan, and is still looking for the best food in Colorado. For news tips or the best BBQ joint in Colorado, email Sean at sean.rice@krdo.com