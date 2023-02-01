Colorado Springs to stay with ambulance provider after it breaks contract

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The city of Colorado Springs will continue its contract with American Medical Response, despite the ambulance provider not meeting the city’s contractual requirements.

Throughout 2022, American Medical Response (AMR) arrived late to life-threatening calls, requiring the company to pay millions in damages to the city.

According to the contract between AMR and the city, the ambulance provider must arrive within a certain timeframe depending on what zone the call is from and the call’s priority. For life-threatening calls, or Code 3, ambulances must arrive within eight minutes in the urban zone, 12 minutes in the suburban zone, and 16 minutes in the rural zone.

The contract states AMR must arrive within those time frames 90% of the time.

13 Investigates obtained data that shows AMR’s average response for Code 3 calls in 2022 was on time 89% of the time.

The city’s contract with AMR went into effect in April 2020. Since the start of the contract, AMR met the city’s response time threshold each month until the end of 2021. That’s when the arrival time started to suffer.

In December 2021, AMR didn’t meet the city’s response-time requirements for the first time during its contract. And it only got worse in 2022. Last January, ambulances were late to about 19% of all emergency calls.

Since AMR was breaking the city’s contract, it placed the ambulance provider on a cure period to allow it more time to make improvements before taking any contractual actions.

“We noticed that they were making improvements and we allowed them a little bit more time to make those improvements in their staffing and to recover from COVID,” said Jim Webber, the senior contract specialist with the Colorado Springs Fire Department.

The cure period requirements were that AMR had to bring up their on-time performance to 90% in every zone and not exceed $20,000 in liquidated damages per month.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department, which oversees the contract with AMR, just released the December 2022 data. It shows AMR didn’t meet the city’s cure period requirements.

However, the fire department stated it is going to continue to work with AMR and evaluate their performance month-to-month.

“They are improving in more ways,” Webber said. “The on-time performance has been improving month over month, and so is that reduction of liquidated damages.”

To help respond to emergency calls, the fire department is implementing a tiered response system with its own medical teams helping with non-emergency calls.