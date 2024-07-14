Colorado Springs man arrested for attacking security guard with hammer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One man has been arrested after police say he attacked a security guard with a hammer he used to break into several businesses early Sunday morning.

The break ins and attack happened downtown in the 300 block of W. Bijou.

Investigators were called to the area just before 4:00 a.m. for a shooting. They later learned a man had broken into several businesses. Police say security at one location attempted to stop the suspect who was armed with a hammer. We're told the suspect attacked the security guard with the hammer and injured them, before another security guard confronted the suspect. That security guard told police the suspect was still armed and continuing to advance, so the security officer fired his gun, striking the suspect.

The injured security officer was taken to the hospital and expected to recover. The security officer who fired his gun was uninjured. Police say the suspect, Travis Crane, suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and after treatment will be transported to the El Paso County jail.