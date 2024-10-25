Skip to Content
Colorado Springs food distribution facility under investigation, more E. coli cases found

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - 12 new people are hospitalized in connection to the E. coli outbreak at McDonalds.

The Centers for Disease Control identified 26 new cases linked to McDonalds Quarter Pounders. The contamination has been found in three new states, bringing the total to 13. No new deaths have been reported.

US Foods issued a recall for specific Taylor Farms onion products produced out of their Colorado facility. Taylor Farms is based in California and has a distribution facility in Colorado Springs. US Foods said in a statement the recall affects facilities in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, and New Mexico.

A spokesperson for US Food told KRDO13 Investigates Taylor Farms has reported that they test both raw and finished products for pathogens and have found no traces of E. coli.

KRDO13 Investigates reached out to Taylor Farms for a statement and has not heard back at the time of publication.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced it is investigating the outbreak and said it might involve a Colorado Springs facility.

"US Foods issued a general onion recall tied to Taylor Farms and has indicated it might involve a Colorado Springs processing and distribution center. We are working with our local, state, and federal partners to continue our investigation into the E. coli outbreak. FDA is leading the recall investigation."

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team.

