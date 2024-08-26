Skip to Content
Medical providers at Peak Vista, one step closer to unionizing after firings, alleged retaliation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A consortium of medical providers, formerly employed by Peak Vista, announced they are ever closer to forming a formal union under the Union of American Physicians and Dentists.

A federal charge was filed two weeks ago, alleging unfair labor practices at the non-profit health group, which treats 90,000 patients across the Pikes Peak area to the plains -- many of whom are under- or un-insured. Providers claim that an atmosphere of intimidation and retaliation has been used to force doctors and nurses to take on as many as 28 patients per day, leaving them 15 minutes to assess and leverage diagnoses.

"We have so many very medically complex children, and their biggest worry is, 'Where do I go now?  Who do I reach out to?' I'm worried that Peak Vista is taking away from that medical home, and that's a disservice to this community and the surrounding areas," said Dr. Michelle Myers, a Peak Vista Pediatrician, who was recently fired.

Diana Wyman, a mother of young children, expressed concern over who she can contact now that the established pediatrician they've had over ten years was also fired.

"They've let perfectly good, excellent doctors in fact, go, so where is that getting more hours in for patients and more patients seen, if they're letting doctors go?"

In response, KRDO13 received this statement from the President and CEO of Peak Vista:

“We have received notification from the Union of Physicians and Dentists, headquartered in Sacramento, California, of medical providers intent to unionize.

Peak Vista has been serving the Colorado Springs community for more than 50 years. We are steadfast in our mission to provide exceptional health care to people facing access barriers through clinical programs and education. We stand ready, and have the capacity, to serve this community, from new to existing patients.”

