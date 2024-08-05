City exploring solutions after neighbors raise concerns about busy road intersection

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents living in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista Neighborhood called KRDO 13 Investigates stating their concerns about Marksheffel Road.

"It's really hard getting in and out of the neighborhood," Andy Fallis a resident in the Enclaves at Mountain Vista said.

"A lot of horns screaming at you. Sign language," Jesse Brag, another resident, said. "We're just trying to go to work like everyone else."

"It's almost impossible to make it without risking an accident. People don't slow down. The traffic is bumper to bumper," Greg Bucholz, a resident, told KRDO 13 Investigates.

They are all concerned about turning left to go south on Marksheffel Rd. Currently, the road is under construction as city crews work to widen the two-lane road into four lanes.

Residents say the construction isn't their biggest problem, it just exacerbates it. They tell us drivers don't slow down to the posted 35-mile-per-hour signs in construction. This leads to rolling stops and cars stacking up on Zircon Rd as drivers wait for small gaps in traffic to turn left.

KRDO 13 Investigates brought these concerns straight to the city of Colorado Springs.

"The two things we're looking at is seeing if we can put portable signals out there," Colorado Springs City Engineer Gayle Sturdivant said. "If not, we're looking at putting a three-way stop on Marksheffel there [to] help get folks in and out of that neighborhood."

Sturdivant says these changes would be temporary as the city works towards its bigger goals for Marksheffel. "Ultimately, that whole neighborhood is going to have access, up to Barnes Rd. They can come out at a signalized intersection at Barnes and Marksheffel," Sturdivant said.

The City plans to build out a connection road to Barnes Rd. This will give those residents safer access to get southbound on Marksheffel by way of a stoplight.

Also, this project will add more median protection to those attempting to turn left from Zircon to Marksheffel. Graphite will convert to a right turn only for the northbound lanes of Marksheffel.

City officials did not give a specific timeline for the short-term or long-term fixes, but they did say they are exploring short-term fixes now. Officials encourage residents to sign up to receive text alerts about the Marksheffel Road project.