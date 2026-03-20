Evacuations ordered for ’24 Fire’ in Fremont County

FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Evacuations have been ordered for the "24 Fire" burning east of HWY 115 on Ft Carson land, which is now approximately 1,067 acres with zero percent containment, according to officials.

According to officials, a 2-mile evacuation order has been issued around County Road F45 and State Highway 115 via Everbridge. A 3-mile pre-evacuation notice has also been issued for the surrounding area. Residents, pets, and livestock can evacuate to Pathfinder Park, says officials.

For more information, call 719-276-7421.

Ft. Carson says crews worked overnight to contain the fire along the southwest side, preventing the fire from spreading across the highway into Fremont County. Air support and ground crews resumed additional efforts this morning. Highway 115 is closed with no estimate on reopening between mile markers 21and 39.

Increasing wind and rising temperatures are expected today, officials say smoke will continue to be visible.

The fire broke out Wednesday, March 18 around 10 a.m. and is believed to be human caused. Crews initially achieved 50% containment and estimated the size to be 67 acres Thursday morning.

By Thursday afternoon, smoke plumes we're seen from across Colorado Springs, Pueblo and even Teller County prompting alerts from several fire departments and the fire jumped to over 600 acres within a matter of hours.

So far, no injuries or damage to structures have been reported.

Several other fires have burned this week, including a 60-acre grass fire in Calhan and a fire in Custer County that prompted evacuations, both have since been contained and evacuations lifted.

This year, Colorado is experiencing its warmest start to a water year in 130 years, combined with one of the driest periods on record, according to officials. Colorado Springs Utilities is even urging residents to conserve water.

KRDO13 will have live updates in our shows and online throughout the day. This is a developing story and may be updated.

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