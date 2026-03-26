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Weather

Tracking wind & fire danger before cold front

what to expect
krdo
By
New
Published 3:49 AM

TODAY: We cool a few degrees with a few more showers/thunderstorms Thursday night. Winds will likely ramp up on the front end of a cold front. Fire danger continues with widespread Red Flag Warnings - no outdoor burning!

TOMORROW: Temps cool to the 40s and 50s in lower lying areas Friday with more PM showers possible on the back end of a cold front.

EXTENDED: Temps rebound to the 60s and 70s by the weekend but a few showers remain in the forecast most days through next week.

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Julia Donovan

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