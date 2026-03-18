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Evacuations issued in Custer County due to fire

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today at 3:47 PM
Published 3:43 PM

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Individuals in Custer County, northwest of Westcliffe, are under a mandatory evacuation order due to a fire off County Road 182. Law enforcement confirms that the fire is currently 20 acres.

According to the Custer County Sheriff's Office (CCSO), the evacuation is for those within two miles of the fire.

CCSO says deputies are going house to house; however, most of the homes in the area are vacation homes.

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Abby Smith

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