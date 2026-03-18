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Colorado Springs Utilities creates plan to take on drought year

KRDO
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Published 1:41 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - On Wednesday Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) provided a detailed water outlook report at the March 18 Utilities Board meeting.

The utility group included recommended actions they will be taking this year in anticipation of a drought year.

KRDO13 will have a full story at 4, 5 & 6 on how the group plans to go about the anticipated drought year.

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Mackenzie Stafford

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