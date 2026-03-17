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Calhan fire contained after burning 61 acres in El Paso County

KRDO
By ,
Updated
today at 5:13 PM
Published 2:03 PM

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A fire in eastern El Paso County has now been contained after burning just under 61 acres, according to the Calhan Fire Department (CFD).

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office fire crews were sent to the fire along the 7900 Block of South Calhan Rd. That is near the S Calhan Road and Judge Orr Road intersection.

CFD says the call initally came in at 12:45 as a structure fire for an outbuilding. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

There were no injuries or evacuations, according to CFD. Firefighters got the fire contained by about 4 p.m. and continued working to mop up hot spots until 5 p.m.

Crews on scene tell KRDO13 the fire was pushed toward the east by slight gusts of wind.

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