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CSFD: Smoke visible in Colorado Springs due to Highway 115 fire

CSFD
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Updated
today at 3:07 PM
Published 3:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is alerting the community that visible smoke in the area is due to the Highway 115 fire in Fremont County.

CSFD says the wind has shifted the smoke into the area and confirms that there are no active fires in city limits.

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Abby Smith

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