Gov. Polis activates Drought Task Force amid historic heat wave, record-low snowpack

COLORADO (KRDO) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) is activating the state's Drought Task Force for the first time in six years, a move that comes as the state braces for a historic heat wave threatening to melt what little snowpack the state has received this season.

The decision, made based on recommendations from the state's Water Conditions Monitoring Committee, also moves Colorado into Phase 2 of its Drought Response Plan.

According to state officials, Colorado is experiencing its warmest start to a water year in over 130 years, combined with one of the driest periods on record. Roughly one-third of the state is already experiencing severe drought or worse, with extreme conditions concentrated in parts of the Colorado River headwaters.

Making matters worse, an unseasonably warm winter has left snowpack levels dangerously low; the governor’s office says the state’s snow water equivalent (SWE) is now ranking among the lowest seen in over four decades.

READ MORE: Should we be panicking about Colorado’s record-low snowpack? KRDO13 asks the experts

"Colorado is experiencing the warmest year so far in our 131-year record, and one of the driest," Polis said in a press release Tuesday. "Activating the Drought Task Force will help ensure we are protecting one of our most precious resources by closely tracking impacts, supporting communities, and coordinating better as we prepare for the year ahead."

The Drought Task Force, last activated in 2020, brings together leaders from several key agencies, including the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, Colorado Department of Agriculture, the Department of Local Affairs, and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

According to the governor's office, the group is tasked with assessing drought conditions statewide, identifying the most impacted regions, and coordinating resources to support local communities, agriculture, and water systems.

"Drought does not impact every community in the same way," Lauren Ris, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board (CWCB), said. "The Drought Task Force helps the state understand where impacts are being felt the most, and elevates those local challenges so we can better coordinate response and support communities across Colorado."

The governor’s office says the Colorado Water Conservation Board will continue tracking key drought indicators, including snowpack, precipitation, temperature, streamflow, soil moisture and reservoir storage. If conditions continue to worsen, the governor could move the state into Phase 3 of the Drought Response Plan, which would include issuing an official statewide drought declaration.

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