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Evacuation site set up at Pathfinder Park for ’24 Fire’

By ,
Updated
today at 5:23 PM
Published 5:20 PM

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pathfinder Park in Florence is taking in evacuees from the 24 Fire in Fremont County burning off Highway 115. The evacuation site has the Red Cross assisting and confirms that space is available for pets and livestock.

Officials ordered a 2-mile evacuation for areas around County Road F45 and State Highway 115. A 3-mile pre-evacuation notice has also been issued for the surrounding area.

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The fire is burning east of Highway 115 on Ft Carson land and is approximately 1,067 acres with zero percent containment, officials say.

The Red Cross is providing food, water, and a place to sleep for evacuees. The site also has a livestock check-in for those bringing large animals.

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