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Roadblock in place on Highway 115 near Fort Carson for wildfire in Fremont County

By
Updated
today at 6:49 AM
Published 5:51 AM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colorado (KRDO) — The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) and the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) are currently manning a roadblock as part of the safety closure of Highway 115 due to a large wildfire in Fremont County.

The north end of the roadblock is where the highway intersects Rock Creek Canyon Road to the west and Wilderness Road to the east, leading into Fort Carson; the south side of the closure is in Penrose.

This is at the top of the hill above The Mountain post, near the installation's water tower — a visible and familiar spot for many drivers.

Traffic uses Highway 115 as a shortcut to US 50 and to reach the communities of Penrose, Florence, and Cañon City.

A state trooper is checking drivers entering the area and allowing only local or emergency traffic to pass the roadblock.

As of 5 a.m. on Friday, there was no indication of when authorities would lift the roadblock.

A CDOT supervisor said that the roadblock began at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

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Scott Harrison

Scott is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Scott here.

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