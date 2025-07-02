Judge in Texas orders that Boulder suspect’s family can be deported

TEXAS (KRDO) -- A federal judge in Texas ordered today, June 2, that the family of Mohamed Sabry Soliman can be deported, dismissing the challenge filed.

Hayam El Gamel and her five children were taken into ICE custody just days after authorities say Soliman used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack peaceful protestors marching on Boulder's Pearl Street to bring awareness to Israeli hostages in Gaza.

On June 3, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official confirmed to ABC News that Soliman's wife and children were being processed for expedited removal from the country, but just a day after, a federal judge blocked their deportation.

U.S. District Judge Orlando L. Garcia dismissed the challenge, writing, "Upon review of the parties’ advisories, the record, and the applicable law, the Court finds that it lacks jurisdiction to grant Petitioners the relief they seek and must dismiss this case without prejudice."

Soliman is currently facing 118 state charges, including 28 counts of attempted first-degree murder, on top of a federal hate crime charge.

The 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office confirmed recently that 82-year-old Karen Diamond died from the severe injuries she suffered in the attack.

