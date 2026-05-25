Calhan Police asking for help identifying driver in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

CALHAN, Colo. (KRDO) – The Calhan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run that left a pedestrian injured.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday, May 22, outside a Loaf N' Jug in Calhan, where a driver struck a pedestrian in the parking lot, injuring them before fleeing the scene. Police say the driver has still not been identified.

On Sunday, the department released an image of the suspected vehicle, hoping someone may recognize the vehicle or have additional information that could help identify the driver.

Courtesy: Calhan Police Department

Courtesy: Calhan Police Department

"We understand that the image quality is not the greatest, however this is what we have to work with at the moment and encourage anyone that has any other information, photos, or videos to please reach out to us," the department said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call the Calhan Police Department at (719) 347-2586 or El Paso County Dispatch at (719) 390-5555.

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