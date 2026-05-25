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Weather

Southeastern Colorado faces more thunderstorms

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:34 PM

Today: Thunderstorms bringing 45 mph gusts and half inch hail are passing through the southeastern areas. La Junta, Lamar, and Kiowa County are all areas that have already gotten a passing storm this evening. Storms for those areas are expected to strengthen as the night progresses. Thunderstorms aren't expected to weaken until 11 pm- 12 am. For Colorado Springs spotty cloud cover lingers and 20 mph gusts are possible. Small showers may affect surrounding areas.

Tomorrow: Winds pick up around 5 pm for Colorado Springs but high temperatures stay in the 70s and 80s for Pueblo. Canon City in Fremont County is expected to get hit hard tomorrow night around 9 pm with thunderstorms. La Junta also has some more strong storms in store for their Tuesday evening.

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Sara McCoy

Sara studied Journalism and Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at the University of Colorado, Boulder. She is currently a graduate student in Meteorology at Mississippi State, where she has worked on research studying how to mitigate avalanche fatalities in the Rocky Mountains.

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