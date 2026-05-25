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Colorado Springs police searching for suspect after fight leaves man unconscious near Territory Days

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New
today at 5:39 AM
Published 7:05 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police say they're searching for a suspect after a fight left a man unconscious and bleeding near the Territory Days festival on Sunday.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), at around 4:24 p.m. on May 24, officers received a report of a disturbance near the intersection of 25th Street and Colorado Avenue, within the boundaries of Territory Days.

Police found that two men had gotten into a physical altercation near the festival, leaving one man lying on the ground, bleeding and unconscious.

CSPD officers already working security at the event rendered aid to the man and worked to secure the scene. However, the suspect fled the area before the officers were able to make contact.

At this time, investigators have yet to identify a suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

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Sadie Buggle

Sadie has been a digital and TV news producer at KRDO13 since June 2024. She produces the station’s daily noon show and writes digital articles covering politics, law, crime, and uplifting local stories.

This is her first industry job since graduating from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism in May 2024. Before that, she managed and edited for ASU’s independent student publication, The State Press.

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