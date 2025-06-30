82-year-old victim in Boulder terror attack dies from injuries; murder charges now filed

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman who was hurt in the Boulder terror attack has died of her injuries, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Earlier this month the suspect, Mohamed Soliman, attacked peaceful demonstrators with Molotov cocktails, according to investigators. The victims were bringing attention to Israeli hostages, and officials say Soliman reportedly yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

Prosecutors say Karen Diamond, 82, died after suffering severe injuries in the attack. 13 other people were physically injured, and the complaint names a total of 29 victims.

“This horrific attack has now claimed the life of an innocent person who was beloved by her family and friends. Our hearts are with the Diamond family during this incredibly difficult time," said District Attorney Michael Dougherty in a press release. "Our office will fight for justice for the victims, their loved ones, and the community. Part of what makes Colorado special is that people come together in response to a tragedy; I know that the community will continue to unite in supporting the Diamond family and all the victims of this attack.”

Soliman faces a slew of charges, including 18 counts of attempted first-degree assault and more than 50 counts of attempted first-degree murder. He also faces federal hate crime charges.

In light of Diamond's death, he now faces first-degree murder charges. One is first-degree murder under an extreme indifference theory, and the other charges first-degree murder with intent and after deliberation.

Soliman lived in Colorado Springs with his family and prosecutors say he traveled to Boulder for the attack.

The story drew national attention, with some pointing to immigration laws in the fallout. Department of Homeland Security officials say Soliman was living in the country illegally on an overstayed visa.

Following the attack in Boulder, his wife and kids were expeditiously taken into custody and officials hoped to process their removal. Attorneys representing his wife are fighting against the deportation. You can read more on what the wife has to say by clicking here.

The next court hearing for Soliman will be on July 15.

