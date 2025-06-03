Family of Boulder terror attack suspect in ICE custody

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The wife and children of the Boulder terror attack suspect, Mohammed Soliman, are in ICE custody, a DHS official tells ABC News.

The official says the family is being processed for expedited removal.

Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody.



This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this… pic.twitter.com/fcjMiyWil7 — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) June 3, 2025

Soliman, who was living in the country illegally, allegedly unleashed a fury of Molotov cocktails over the weekend on demonstrators showing support for Israeli hostages. As of Monday afternoon, FBI officials say there were at least 12 victims, with two still in the hospital.

Witnesses also noted that he was heard yelling "Free Palestine" during the alleged attack, and video captured of Soliman shows him stating “how many children killed,” then a few moments later saying “end Zionist.”

Officials say he lived in El Paso County with his family. According to his criminal complaint, Soliman had allegedly been planning the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated to carry it out.

On Monday, officials said he is facing federal hate crime charges. Michael Dougherty the 20th Judicial District Attorney for Boulder County said he is also facing the following charges:

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (With Intent and After Deliberation)

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (Extreme Indifference)

2 counts of Use of an Incendiary Device

16 counts of Attempted Use of an Incendiary Device

Those charges, if served with consecutive sentences, would total 624 years in state prison. Soliman is due in Boulder County Court on Thursday for an official filing of charges.

Officials say at this time, they believe the suspect acted alone, however, they are actively pursuing all leads. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to click here to submit tips.

Editor's note: Previous information from the FBI spelled the suspect's name as "Mohamed." The criminal complaint spells his name "Mohammed." Because a criminal complaint is a legal document, KRDO13 is currently reporting that spelling unless other information comes to light.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.