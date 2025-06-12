Judge rules Boulder attack suspect’s family can’t be deported without due process

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) – A federal judge in Colorado has ruled that the wife and five children of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of committing an antisemitic terror attack in Boulder that left 15 injured, cannot be deported without due process, according to our Denver news partners, 9NEWS.

Hayam El Gamel and her five children were taken into ICE custody just days after authorities say Soliman used a homemade flamethrower and Molotov cocktails to attack peaceful protestors marching on Boulder's Pearl Street to bring awareness to Israeli hostages in Gaza.

READ MORE: FBI: Boulder anti-Zionist terrorist suspect planned out attack for one year, said he would ‘do it again’

According to DHS, Soliman and his family came to the U.S. from Egypt in August 2022. Soliman was reportedly living in the country illegally after his work permit expired in March.

On June 3, a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official confirmed to ABC News that his wife and children were being processed for expedited removal from the country – but just a day after, a federal judge blocked their deportation.

Now, in a ruling handed down June 12, that same federal judge has ruled that Soliman's family can't be deported without first being given a chance to contest it, 9NEWS reports.

According to 9NEWS, federal judge Gordon P. Gallagher wrote in Thursday's ruling that “at bottom,” El Gamel and her kids had to be given “some sort of notice” and “an opportunity to be heard” before being subjected to a decision by a “neutral party.”

The case has now been transferred to a federal court in Texas, where Soliman's family is currently being held at an ICE detention center near San Antonio.

Soliman is currently facing 118 state charges, including 28 counts of attempted first-degree murder, on top of a federal hate crime charge.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.