FBI: Boulder anti-Zionist terrorist suspect planned out attack for one year, said he would ‘do it again’

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) – Federal, county and local officials shared new details on the arrest of a suspect tied to an act of terror on Pearl Street in downtown Boulder, that left a dozen people injured due to burns from molotov cocktails and other fiery weapons.

On Monday, the Boulder Police Department joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for a press conference on the terror attack carried out by 45-year-old Mohammed Soliman, who is accused of targeting people that were gathered for a demonstration in support of the Israeli hostages over the weekend.

The suspect now faces dozens of state charges and a federal count of committing a hate crime.

The press conference can be streamed below:

The courtyard right in front of the old Boulder County Courthouse, where the alleged attack was carried out along Pearl Street, saw more and more bouquets of flowers emerge to remember the victims from this act of terror. Burn marks could still be seen in the grass where Soliman had been seen standing in videos from Sunday.

Local residents, like Jasmine Summers is still processing what happened in, "her backyard".

"To hear the horrific nature of the attack rattled me." Summers said. "That is not what Boulder is about. Boulder is about a place of peace, love, harmony." she later added.

Others that KRDO13 spoke with on Monday, reflected on the impact the attack had on them.

One man claimed to know four of the 12 victims who were injured, while another elderly woman stated her two parents were Holocaust survivors, adding that she was glad her mother wasn't alive to see this happen.

"How do we continue as a society to keep having this happen to keep hearing these horror stories of hate attacks and gun violence?" wondered Summers.

Her frustrations rising, as Boulder is once again the site of a large violent act, drawing attention from around the country.

"This person came here just like the King Soopers shooter. He came here. He's not Boulder. He is attacking Boulder." she exclaimed.

Boulder Police Investigation: Dozens of Charges for Violent Acts

Officials say that Mohammed Sabry Soliman allegedly threw a collection of Molotov cocktails at the demonstrators deliberately, and with extreme indifference towards their lives.

Initial reports by officials said that eight victims were burned in the attack, with one elderly person in critical condition. That number was bumped to 12 total victims as investigators said they discovered more people had suffered injuries from the attack, over the course of their 44 witness interviews in the last 24 hours.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn stated in the presser, that three people were still at a UC Health facility in Aurora being treated.

Due to the wide breadth of damage allegedly inflicted by Soliman, Michael Dougherty the 20th Judicial District Attorney for Boulder County, explained that he had filed for the following charges:

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (With Intent and After Deliberation)

8 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder (Extreme Indifference)

2 counts of Use of an Incendiary Device

16 counts of Attempted Use of an Incendiary Device

Those charges, if served with consecutive sentences, would total 624 years in State prison. Soliman is due in Boulder County Court on Thursday for an official filing of charges.

Federal Investigation: A planned attack to "Kill All Zionist People"

Meanwhile, a federal complaint shows that Soliman also faces a federal hate crime charge. According to the documents, Soliman "stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead", and that he would "do it again".

Witnesses also noted that he was heard yelling "Free Palestine" during the alleged attack, and video captured of Soliman shows him stating “how many children killed” then a few moments later saying “end Zionist.”

The FBI says at the time of his arrest, there were 16 unused Molotov cocktails that Soliman's had brought to Pearl Street with him. They also stated he had disguised himself as a gardener, by wearing a vest and buying flowers in Castle Rock on his way to Boulder to try and fit in.

They also alleged he wore a weed-sprayer backpack, that was filled with gasoline to act as a flamethrower.

He stated to Boulder Police that he did not spray the gas on anyone but himself, because he had planned on dying on Sunday, mentioning several times that he wanted to be dead.

Soliman explained he only threw two of the molotov cocktails at the group of demonstrators because he got scared, and had never hurt anyone before. He said "he had to do it, he should do it, and he would not forgive himself if he did not do it."

He also offered an explanation to investigators as to why he used fire for his means of carrying out the attack.

"He said that he had previously tried to purchase a firearm, but resorted to the Molotov cocktails," said Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell for the District of Colorado in a press conference on Monday, adding that Soliman said he was unable to get access to a gun because of his immigration status.

Soliman explained that he wanted to specifically target a “Zionist Group” that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search. He said he knew that they planned to meet on Sunday, and arrived around 12:55 p.m. and waited for them.

During his interview with State investigators, they explain that Soliman said [the attack] was "revenge as the Zionist group did not care about thousands of hostages from Palestine."

Soliman said this had nothing to do with the Jewish community and was specific in [identifying] the Zionist group supporting the killings of people on his land, which he clarified was Palestine.

FBI officials say that the hate crime charge, partnered with attempted murder of those victims, can result in a life sentence. Officials say more charges could be coming if other victims come forward.

His criminal complaint also shows that he lived in Colorado Springs with his wife and five kids, according to investigators. According to the complaint, Soliman had allegedly been planning the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated to carry it out.

I am heartbroken by the horrific attack and violence that struck the city of Boulder on Sunday. Our hearts, minds, and prayers are with the victims and their families. I was in touch with my friend and colleague Boulder Mayor Brockett last night and shared our community's support… pic.twitter.com/zxJ1sG9BLf — Mayor Yemi (@MayorofCOS) June 2, 2025

Officials say at this time, they believe the suspect acted alone, however, they are actively pursuing all leads. Anyone with tips or information is encouraged to click here to submit tips.

Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn says his department will provide extra security and patrols at Boulder events in the coming days and weeks.

Soliman appeared in Boulder County Court for his first appearance on Monday, where he remains in custody on a $10 million dollar bond, which was set on Sunday by a Boulder judge.

Editor's note: Previous information from the FBI spelled the suspect's name as "Mohamed." The criminal complaint spells his name "Mohammed." Because a criminal complaint is a legal document, KRDO13 is currently reporting that spelling unless other information comes to light.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.