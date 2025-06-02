Department of Justice files federal hate crime charges against Boulder terror attack suspect

WASHINGTON (KRDO) -- The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed federal charges against Mohammed Sabry Soliman, the 45-year-old man accused of setting people on fire in Boulder on Sunday.

The FBI called it a targeted terror attack, as he allegedly threw Molotov cocktails at people gathered for a demonstration in support of the Israeli hostages. Soliman's criminal complaint alleges he yelled "Free Palestine" during the attack.

The DOJ is seeking federal hate crime charges, according to court records.

"(Soliman) stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead," the criminal complaint read. "Soliman stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again."

According to the complaint, Soliman had allegedly been planning the attack for a year and waited until his daughter graduated to carry it out.

"The Department of Justice has swiftly charged the illegal alien perpetrator of this heinous attack with a federal hate crime and will hold him accountable to the fullest extent of the law. Our prayers are with the victims and our Jewish community across the world," read a statement from Attorney General Pamela Bondi. "This vile anti-Semitic violence comes just weeks after the horrific murder of two young Jewish Americans in Washington DC. We will never tolerate this kind of hatred. We refuse to accept a world in which Jewish Americans are targeted for who they are and what they believe."

He reportedly traveled from his Colorado Springs home, where he lived with his wife and five kids, to Boulder.

Editor's note: Previous information from the FBI spelled the suspect's name as "Mohamed." The criminal complaint spells his name "Mohammed." Because a criminal complaint is a legal document, KRDO13 is currently reporting that spelling unless other information comes to light.

