Black Forest homeowners worry of fire risk from 40-acre vacant property filled with dead trees

BLACK FOREST, Colo. (KRDO) - At least 24 people have died after a string of wildfires sparked in the Los Angeles area. As headlines hit the nation, it's brought fire danger to the forefront of many Coloradan's minds.

Homeowners in Black Forest reached out to KRDO13 Investigates about a property filled with dozens of acres of dead trees. They're concerned that the property could turn into wildfire fuel.

The 42-acre property starts on Burgess Road, stretching about a mile up to Hardin Road.

The property can be seen from neighbor Rick Christies' yard where you can see an insurmountable number of trees. Christie says they're all infested with mountain pine beetles, causing them to rot away and fall over as they die off.

El Paso County and Black Forest Fire tell KRDO13 Investigates they have no jurisdiction since it's private property.

"The concerns we have during the Black Forest Fire. The fire actually came through right up to the house and was actually saved by the fire department. A house to neighbors over was completely destroyed. So there is a lot of memory about the fire in this area," Christie said.

KRDO13 Investigates found an LLC holdings company listed as the owner of this property,

The only address that we could find for them was a P.O. box in Dubai, while they have no business license in Colorado. So far, have found no way to contact them.