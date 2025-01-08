Colorado Attorney General joins lawsuit alleging landlords colluded in scheme to raise rent

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Justice Department, and other bipartisan organizations have joined together to file an amended complaint in a lawsuit against a slew of landlords across the county.

The complaint alleges that landlords, including those in Colorado Springs, schemed to set rent using each other's information through pricing algorithms.

The amended complaint alleges six landlords colluded, including regular "call arounds" where they would share information with each other about their rent prices, occupancy, discounts, and strategies.

According to the Attorney General's Office, the six companies operate more than 1.3 million units.

At least two of the six companies listed on the complaint have properties in Colorado Springs: Cortland Management and Greystar Real Estate Partners.

Here's a look at the properties in Colorado Springs that are in the northern part of the city, which is the key area outlined in the lawsuit: