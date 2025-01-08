Colorado Attorney General joins lawsuit alleging landlords colluded in scheme to raise rent
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Attorney General Phil Weiser, the Justice Department, and other bipartisan organizations have joined together to file an amended complaint in a lawsuit against a slew of landlords across the county.
The complaint alleges that landlords, including those in Colorado Springs, schemed to set rent using each other's information through pricing algorithms.
The amended complaint alleges six landlords colluded, including regular "call arounds" where they would share information with each other about their rent prices, occupancy, discounts, and strategies.
According to the Attorney General's Office, the six companies operate more than 1.3 million units.
At least two of the six companies listed on the complaint have properties in Colorado Springs: Cortland Management and Greystar Real Estate Partners.
Here's a look at the properties in Colorado Springs that are in the northern part of the city, which is the key area outlined in the lawsuit:
- Cortland Grand River, 7755 Kaleb Grove, Colorado Springs, CO
- Cortland Rockrimmon, 5965 Nora Point, Colorado Springs, CO
- Champions, 4505 Dublin Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- The Madison at Stetson Hills, 6415 Templeton Gap Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- The Zeb, 1721 Telstar Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Vue21, 4610 Nautilus Peak, Colorado Springs, CO 80924
- Jasper at Victory Ridge, 10650 Sapphire Falls View, Colorado Springs, CO 80908
- Commons at Briargate, 2845 Freewood Pt., Colorado Springs, CO 80920
- Madison at Stetson Hills, 6415 Templeton Gap Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923
- Artemis at Spring Canyon, 4510 Spring Canyon Heights, Colorado Springs, CO 80919
- Rockrimmon Apartments, 5824 Walsh Point, Colorado Springs, CO 80919