Sheriffs locate people of interest in connection to missing Colorado man

Pearl River County Sheriff's Department
today at 9:14 AM
Published 8:54 AM

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (KRDO) - Police have located two people in connection the disappearance of 37-year-old Stephen Walker.

According to the Pearl River County Sheriff's Department Facebook page, Johnny Morris and Hailey Cole were found in Mississippi around 8 a.m. MST.

The pair were taken into custody in connection to an ongoing missing person case in El Paso County.

Walker is still missing and members of his community in Colorado Springs, Colorado are organizing a search party. Organizers are meeting behind the Care & Share food bank on Constitution Avenue at 10 a.m. on December 30, 2024.

