Family, friends of missing man still begging for answers as bizarre case unravels

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - It's been a bizarre case spanning two counties: pools of blood found in a Cimmaron Hills sober living home, a man missing under suspicious circumstances, and a dead body found in another residence off Campfire Road in Park County.

But let's start from the beginning.

On Dec. 19, El Paso County deputies were called to Cimarron Hills, and say they found large amounts of blood inside a home.

Deputies noted that two men, 46-year-old Johnny Rankin Morris and 37-year-old Stephen Walker were missing. According to friends, Walker and Morris were housemates in the sober living home. Walker's family tells KRDO13 that, like the men, Walker's black Audi was gone too.

Fast forward to Christmas Eve: Park County deputies say they responded to the 1500 block of Campfire Road for a welfare check. When they arrived, they say they found a dead body inside, which has now been identified by the Park County Coroner's Office as 65-year-old Timmy L. Huston of Hartsel, Colorado. The coroner's office says the death is being investigated as a homicide.

But the homicide had a major tie to the missing persons case; only a 1/2 mile away from the Park County home where Huston's body was found, deputies say they found a car. Family says that car matches the description of Walker's black Audi.

As far as where the investigation stands right now, Stephen Walker remains missing under suspicious circumstances. Deputies say they are still searching for his housemate, Johnny Rankin Morris, and also a 43-year-old woman named Hailey Cole. Both Morris and Cole are considered persons of interest.

(Source: EPSO)

KRDO13 pressed the sheriff's office for information on how deputies believe Hailey Cole is tied to the case, but was not provided that information.

El Paso County deputies did say they are searching for a blue Ford F-150 with a distinct "Hunter" sticker on the left fender. Deputies say the car may be en route to Mississippi. Deputies did not say how they believe the truck is tied to the case.

El Paso County Deputies are asking people to be on the lookout for this pickup truck (Source: EPSO)

Friends say Walker is an addict living in recovery, who family and friends say is an "outstanding person," seeking to help people get off the streets and recover themselves. KRDO13 spoke with Walker's best friend Friday.

Stephen Walker (Source: Leona Neely)

"He's a great man. He was somebody who would truly go out of his way to help other people who would sit down and just talk life with anybody who wanted to give him the time of day," Nick Burton said.

Burton says he had just asked Walker to be his best man in his wedding.

Stephen Walker, right (Source: Leona Neely)

"It makes it personal," Burton said. "It's somebody that helped me to understand the type of man that I want to be."

Burton says that Walker helped him in his recovery from addiction.

Members of the public who may have information related to the Park County or El Paso County investigations or who may have seen the missing F-150 pickup truck are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Regional Communications Center non-emergent line at 719-390-5555.

"Be diligent. Keep your eyes open. Be quick to act. Don't be afraid to make the phone call," Burton said. "You know, treat this as if it is one of your family members."

Both Morris and Cole are considered armed and dangerous. If seen, members of the community should contact 911.