City council to decide next steps for 6,500-home project near Schriever Space Force Base

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The corner of Drennan Road and Curtis Road could be transformed into a busy street if Colorado Springs City Council annexes an area of land about 2,000 acres, and allows it to be developed into a 6,500-residence neighborhood.

However, those who live near the land tell KRDO13 Investigates they're worried it would disrupt their way of life.

Above is a rough map of the proposed annexation from a Colorado Springs Planning Commission report.

Right now there's not much besides snow and grass in the area where the O'Neil Group wants to develop, but around the area are some county residents who don't want the new development moving in.

"We have a very peaceful, quiet way of life," Sara Shipley who lives near the proposed annexation. "And we feel like we would lose a lot of that [if the land is developed]."

KRDO13 Investigates also spoke with the developers vying for the annexation.

Chief Strategy Officer at the O'Neil Group Andy Merritt said the development would be a boom for those working in the Space Force.

"We see this project as being able to serve both the broader community and hopefully serve the needs of the men and women that are stationed at both Petersen and Schriever [space force bases]," said Merritt.

Colorado Springs City Council has not yet voted on the annexation or development. The next step in the process is Wednesday at 9 a.m. when the City Planning Commission will hold a public meeting at the Regional Development Center at 2880 International Circle.