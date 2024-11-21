Skip to Content
Teller County residents frustrated over ‘monopoly’ for trash pickup, after company buys competition

Published 3:56 PM

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - Residents within Teller County are frustrated about a new alleged 'monopoly' over trash pickup and waste management services in the area, after two existing businesses were bought by another company.

Homeowners have been navigating a transition since the summer of 2024, when Apex Waste Management bought the assets from the popular international company Waste Management with it's green and yellow branding, as well as locally owned Teller County Waste Management, to create one singular business for residents to rely upon for weekly trash pickups.

In purchasing the assets of Waste Management, Teller County Commissioner Erik Stone tells KRDO13 that Apex Waste Management now owns the waste transfer facility in Divide, CO, which is leased land by the County.

KRDO13 will have more coverage, including comments from residents, at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., and 6 p.m.

Tyler Cunnington

Tyler is a reporter for KRDO. Learn more about him here.

