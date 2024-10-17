Man arrested for wasting police resources, lied about kidnapping, triggered Amber Alert

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 16, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Sandra Mendoza. Pueblo Police believed that Sandra was in the truck when the truck was stolen.

The CBI issued the Amber Alert after the truck was recovered, but Sandra was still not found. The Amber Alert was canceled after law enforcement determined Sandra was safe at home.

Police have now arrested Sandra's relative, Daniel Reyes, for wasting law enforcement resources after it was determined that he lied about Sandra being in the truck when it was stolen.

Police say Sandra was not in the truck at all and Reyes lied regarding her whereabouts.

Reyes is now in the Pueblo County jail and according to the Pueblo County inmate search is facing a charge of influencing a public servant.

This is a developing story.