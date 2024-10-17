Skip to Content
News

Man arrested for wasting police resources, lied about kidnapping, triggered Amber Alert

KRDO
By
Published 8:37 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 16, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Sandra Mendoza. Pueblo Police believed that Sandra was in the truck when the truck was stolen.

The CBI issued the Amber Alert after the truck was recovered, but Sandra was still not found. The Amber Alert was canceled after law enforcement determined Sandra was safe at home.

RELATED: AMBER ALERT deactivated after 13-year-old Pueblo girl found safe

Police have now arrested Sandra's relative, Daniel Reyes, for wasting law enforcement resources after it was determined that he lied about Sandra being in the truck when it was stolen.

Police say Sandra was not in the truck at all and Reyes lied regarding her whereabouts.

Reyes is now in the Pueblo County jail and according to the Pueblo County inmate search is facing a charge of influencing a public servant.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content