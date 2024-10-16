AMBER ALERT: Pueblo PD trying to locate 13-year-old girl who was inside stolen truck

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking the community for help locating a teenage girl who was in a truck when it was stolen Wednesday in Pueblo.

The PPD first reported the incident just before 7 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m. the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) issued an Amber Alert for 13-year-old Sandra Mendoza. The CBI said the stolen vehicle has been recovered by law enforcement but Sandra is still missing.

Photos of the vehicle, the teen, and the suspect can be seen above. The vehicle's license plate is BLB-C78. It was stolen from the 1200 block of S. Prairie Avenue. It was recovered in the 1100 block of Cypress Street.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic male. 13-year-old Sandara is described as a Hispanic female with hazel eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502 or 911.