What caused the chip seal failure on Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A-One Chipseal told KRDO13 Investigates that the road problems drivers experienced Monday on Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs were caused by a perfect storm of conditions that led to the chip seal failure.

Josh Krueger, vice president at A-One, said the issues were caused by a combination of extreme heat, road incline, and heavy traffic. "A lot of people are stopping and going and, trying to climb that hill. It just started getting that [tar] sticky," Krueger said.

On Monday Kent Anderson's tires were caked in tar and gravel. While driving home he told the 13 Investigates team he noticed cars staying further behind him on I-25. Tuesday morning he was surprised to find tar and rocks still on his car, even after his nearly 20-mile drive to Monument.

A-1 said they are now helping drivers like Kent clean off their tires. The company said if you still have tar on your tires, you don't need to replace them. You can give A-1 a call and they will help you clean your tires.

