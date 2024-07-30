Skip to Content
News

What caused the chip seal failure on Fillmore Street in Colorado Springs?

KRDO
By
today at 2:48 PM
Published 3:55 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A-One Chipseal told KRDO13 Investigates that the road problems drivers experienced Monday on Fillmore St. in Colorado Springs were caused by a perfect storm of conditions that led to the chip seal failure.

Josh Krueger, vice president at A-One, said the issues were caused by a combination of extreme heat, road incline, and heavy traffic. "A lot of people are stopping and going and, trying to climb that hill. It just started getting that [tar] sticky," Krueger said.

On Monday Kent Anderson's tires were caked in tar and gravel. While driving home he told the 13 Investigates team he noticed cars staying further behind him on I-25. Tuesday morning he was surprised to find tar and rocks still on his car, even after his nearly 20-mile drive to Monument.

A-1 said they are now helping drivers like Kent clean off their tires. The company said if you still have tar on your tires, you don't need to replace them. You can give A-1 a call and they will help you clean your tires.

For more information, visit A-One Chipseal.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Michael Logerwell

Michael Logerwell is a weekend anchor and member of the KRDO13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content